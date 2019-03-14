You Weren't Alone, Not Being Able To Log In

March 14, 2019
Slats

This happened to me yesterday all day and night, the glitch really started for me Tuesday evening when I was trying to post about the Browns trading for Odell Beckham Jr. I just figured so was everyone else at the time so after 10-15 minutes I was successful even though I wound up posting it on Facebook multiple times when I only wanted to do it once. CBS News covers this outage HERE, it wasn't thankfully a cyber attack but listening to Facebook exec's try to explain what happened well, they don't have a clue either. Just that it's fixed and they're working on it. You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Facebook Instagram outage
cbsnews.com