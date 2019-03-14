You Weren't Alone, Not Being Able To Log In

This happened to me yesterday all day and night, the glitch really started for me Tuesday evening when I was trying to post about the Browns trading for Odell Beckham Jr. I just figured so was everyone else at the time so after 10-15 minutes I was successful even though I wound up posting it on Facebook multiple times when I only wanted to do it once. CBS News covers this outage HERE, it wasn't thankfully a cyber attack but listening to Facebook exec's try to explain what happened well, they don't have a clue either. Just that it's fixed and they're working on it. You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.