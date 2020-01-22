The Forecast Calls For Falling Iguanas Here

January 22, 2020
Slats
The Allen Cays rock iguana (Cyclura cychlura inornata) is an endangered subspecies of the northern Bahamian rock iguana that is found on Allen's Cay in the Bahamas. They are some where tame and would take food from us as well and some would stay for a fri

News
The official low temperature last night, early this morning in Cleveland was 12. In Florida, especially South Florida they're getting shocked by temps in the low 30's.

Floridians are also getting shocked at the sight, of iguanas that fall from the trees when the temperature gets below 45-50. For real like your grass that gets dormant during the winter, iguanas go dormant too, as in go to sleep when the weather turns cold so...the National Weather Service in Miami issued a "falling iguanas" advisory there.

Wanna see what one of these sleeping iguanas look like? How much damage they do when an out cold iguana lands on your car? HERE from Local 10 TV in Miami is the windshield of someone's car that had an iguana land on it. Good luck getting Flo, or the Gekko to pay for this.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

iguanas
florida

