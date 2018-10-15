Refs Blow Another Call During Browns-Chargers Game

I don't know what's up with the refs in the NFL this season. But how many blown or non calls have gone against the Browns this season so far? HERE is another from yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers when it was still a game at 7-3 with LA driving in the 2nd quarter. SBNation.com has the call of that and perhaprs the refs need a better vision plan. A refresher course on what's a first down. When it's not a fumble by the opposing quarterback, the list goes on.

