Vegas Likes Kevin Harvick To Win Sunday's Daytona 500

Kevin Harvick did win the 1st of the qualifying races held last night at Daytona. Joey Logano won the other and right behind the driver of the #4 Stewart Hass Ford, is Logano, who'll start along side Harvick in row 2 in the "Great American Race" whom Vegas likes as the 2nd betting choice. Did you watch last night's races? Ho-hum I thought. Tell ya, we saw the same thing, nothing but single file racing in last Sunday's Clash. That was until Jimmie Johnson bumped Paul Menard which then triggered a massive crash that wrecked nearly the entire field in that rain shortened race. So far only the upper lane works and with all restrictor plate races it's follow the leader or get drafted and sent to the back. This Sunday's race could be more boring than 2000 when race fans needed cots and an alarm clock to notify them that the race was over after a long nap. I'm hoping this race doesn't become the "Great American Bore" for 500 miles, where NASCAR has to throw a debris caution once or twice, ten times to bunch up the field and add some intrigue to this race.

Thanks to the Sporting News, HERE is their look at the race and the latest odds. You have a great weekend and thanks.