The Claws Came Out At Orange Village Red Lobster

A couple of days ago we had a pretty good fight break out at a Brooklyn Golden Corral, Brooklyn in some spots can be a scrappy neighborhood. We had another fight break out, this time at a Red Lobster in Orange Village. Orange? One of the most affluent neighborhoods in Cuyahoga county. It wasn't someone from there but a woman from Cleveland who challenged an entire kitchen staff to a fight. I wonder if she'll return for a Lenten meal later on tonight after first going to confession. Fox 8 has all the action HERE. Have a great day and thanks.