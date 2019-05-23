40 X 80 Foot American Flag Fight Here

So this controversy is happening where you wouldn't think a controversy like this would happen, in Statesville, North Carolina. Especially this upcoming weekend because this area of North Carolina will hosting one of the most American traditions just down the road on I-77, the Coca Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this coming on Sunday. Of Memorial Day weekend. Have you ever been? I have and think they've picked the wrong time of year to pick this patriotic fight, in the south no less. What are they afraid this 40 X 80 foot flag is gonna do? Accidentally smack or whip a car off of adjoining I-77? WSOC-TV has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.