Buffet Brawl Over Who Gets The Crab legs

This is some fight over food that occured over this past weekend in Alabama, some would say where else? Luckily there was a cop there dining at the all you could eat buffet. Poor guy was probably trying to eat a healthier meal, foresaking the usual donuts and such. This was a heated confrontation between 2 people over who's getting the crab legs. And the price of that all you can eating on that was $10.58 per person that's certainly a deal worth fighting for, for some. And to the octagon we go thanks to WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Alabama who have all the action HERE.

You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve.