90 Year Old Gets "The Jab", 1st To Get The Vaccine

History was made today at a London hospital at 3 am our time,9 am local London time where Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week became the 1st person on the planet to get the new Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer. Me and needles don't get along so I only could watch it once but it seemed to be a quick deal like when you get a flu shot. The BBC HERE has the historic story and by the way...if you're gonna be traveling along Crocker-Bassett past St. John's Westshore around 11 am today and hear a loud scream, that would be me getting blood work done ahead of my yearly physical this Friday. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.