Dilly Dilly - Men In Kilts Competition Gives Festival Goers An Eyeful

February 26, 2020
Slats
3/16/2019 - Fans of Scotland in kilts before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

© Press Association

Categories: 
News
Slats

I believe they have a renaissance festival like this one in Geauga County every year in May, but at this one HERE in Tampa, festival goers got to see the men in kilts competition and all those attending this part of the quote, family event, got an extra show with that, men pulling a J-Lo like performance.

Only thing missing was a pole and a stage with Shakira to share it with. Fox 13 in Tampa has the kilt competition and the complaints the festival received about it. The winning dillly-dilly dude got a $50 food and drink voucher, so they could pound a few more 16 ounce beers celebrating that they'd won I guess.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. 

Tags: 
kilts

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes