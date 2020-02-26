Dilly Dilly - Men In Kilts Competition Gives Festival Goers An Eyeful

I believe they have a renaissance festival like this one in Geauga County every year in May, but at this one HERE in Tampa, festival goers got to see the men in kilts competition and all those attending this part of the quote, family event, got an extra show with that, men pulling a J-Lo like performance.

Only thing missing was a pole and a stage with Shakira to share it with. Fox 13 in Tampa has the kilt competition and the complaints the festival received about it. The winning dillly-dilly dude got a $50 food and drink voucher, so they could pound a few more 16 ounce beers celebrating that they'd won I guess.

