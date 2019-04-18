Grandma "Kah - Pie - Yah's" Attacker With Baseball Bat

Hell hath no fury than a 65 year old grandmother with a fully loaded baseball bat. This is just great and I wonder if the former softball playing Granny HERE circled the bases after hitting a 1 run shot to the bleachers? We do know that the game ended Granny-1, 300 pound dude who tried to attack her 0. Tell you what, you now know what the word and I'll spell it out phonetically for you..."Kah - Pie - Yah" means. CBS4 in Gainesville, Florida has the play by play of this swing, along with the game winning post game comments from Grandma. You have a great Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.