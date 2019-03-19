How Former Brown Joe Thomas Lost 50 Pounds

If you were watching NFL Network last week when they broke the story of OBJ coming to Cleveland and saw Joe Thomas on the TV set and thought, "Wow he looks really thin". Because Joe is, try 50 pounds thinner since he announced his retirement from the NFL and how does he do it? Skips breakfast, eats no carbs. Swims in the pool a lot and does yoga daily. So much for breakfast being the most important meal of the day for him, cardio workouts to get that heart rate up forget about that too. HERE thanks to USA Today is this workout with Joe program. Pretty novel and usually and especially when it comes to former NFL lineman, they blow up after their playing days are over. Have a great day and thanks.

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019