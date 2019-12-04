Local Man Gets His Schnauzer Back After Car Jacking

December 4, 2019
News
And this guy on the west side is very lucky, as is his dude "Franz" who after spending almost a week in East Cleveland, poor guy bet that was some Thanksgiving for him, but this is a lesson in a couple of things. One, never leave your car running while you walk into the store. And 2, get your dog microchipped. See about the latter, this guy's dog wasn't chipped and if it wasn't for the carjacker who likes dogs, in fact told police he wanted to keep the dog along with this guy's car and wallet too. If it wasn't for that this dog and dad would be S-O-L. Great way to start the holidays right? But good story HERE thanks to Fox 8 about the great job by cops to bring "Franz" home. Oh, the dad plans on getting him chipped today. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. 

