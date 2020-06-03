These 2 Had A Ringside Seat, To Watch 2 Gators Fight Outside Their Home

June 3, 2020
Slats
An alligator rests at Gators & Friends in Greenwood.

It's been a wild start to June, within the animal - mammal - reptile kingdom.

And add some fiesty gators to the mix when two decided to duke it out on the front stoop of a Ft. Myers, Florida home!

The husband must've been taking a nap during this scrap, because the wife gives all the UFC play by play!

I don't know what the gators were fighting over, and no one owns a chicken in the neighborhood.

Who wants to ask them how come?

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. 

