After An 8 Hour Standoff, Police Use Donuts To Get Their Man.

Boy 8 hours, that's a lot of patience from law enforcement but hey...can you blame em? Some may joke that along with their weapon, body armor and a badge, most cops carry spare donuts like they do carrying spare ammunition. You'll love the woman HERE, who's yard this bear visited first thing in the morning. NBC-2 in Ft. Myers, Florida shares her story and those who patiently waited . And June is the start of bear mating season so they have lots of bear sightings to look forward to. Lots of bears looking forward to getting some donuts too. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.