The "Furries" Fight Off Attacker, And Deliver Justice

January 24, 2020
News
At the Furries-Con being held in San Jose, California which is just like one of those Con's where attendee's dress up like their super human, or not heroes inside and these attendees summoned their super powers to come to the aid of woman being attacked by her boyfriend. HERE is the blow by blow, play by play courtesy of NBC Bay Area TV who covered the action, interviewed some real super heroes. This BF better hope he's in solitary confinement, because after his fellow inmate bud's find out he got his butt whupped by some furries, Thanks for stopping by and see you Monday morning around 5:30 and thanks.

