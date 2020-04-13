Columbus Dad Throws A Driveway Social Distance Dance Party

April 13, 2020
So I bet if you have kids, you're having a hard time keeping them entertained during this pandemic. Especially this past weekend since it was Easter and Passover. HERE in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, this dad threw something that certainly made him "the cool dad" in the neighborhood. A social distance dance party in the driveway of his, and the other driveways that belong to the surrounding neighbors. NBC 4-TV in Columbus shares the story where the police chief who had problems getting people to quit gathering in numbers, now uses what this dad did to still gather, have fun but at a safe distance. Now it's time for some Icy Hot, for the dad who now could use some after all that dancing. You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and continue to stay safe.

