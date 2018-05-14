The Game 1 Boston Massacre

Prior to the commencement of yesterday's Game 1, nearly everyone if not all of these sports know it all's picked Cleveland to beat Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals. Well, this certainly isn't gonna be a sweep. When Kevin Love is your leading scorer with 17 points, and he's sitting on the bench early in the 4th quarter that means this one was over early and time to go onto Game 2 tomorrow night. Christopher L. Gasper from the Boston Globe fills us in HERE about these certainly aren't last year's, or the previous year's Celtics the Cavs are dealing with.

