Game Preview - Titans @ Browns

Okey doke, it's finally on for real when the Browns kick off their season this coming Sunday against the Titans. Um, don't loose your helmet like former Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd did but wanna know how Cleveland has fared with home openers? 1-21-1 since 1994. Vegas does like us to go 2-21-1 since they have the Browns a 6 point favorite. CBS likes the Browns (so far) feel good story too by sending their A team announcing squad of Jim Nantz - Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson to town. HERE from bleacherreport.com is how they see Sunday's game. You have a great weekend and see you with Browns - Titans post game stuff, Monday morning at 5:30.