Gender Reveal Party Sparks California Wildfire
September 8, 2020
So since they're famous for naming wildfires in California is this one gonna be called the "Gender Reveal Party Wildfire?" We don't even know if it's a boy, a girl but maybe he or she will grow up to be a firefighter. The couple is co-operating with authorities and could be on the hook for the cost of fighting the wildfire and the damage cause by them launching pyrotechnics into the air. KTLA-TV in Los Angeles has the latest on this blaze HERE. It's not even 10% contained so there's still some work left to stop this is it a boy/girl wildfire. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.