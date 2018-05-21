Get Ready For Another Must Win Game 4 Tonight

I don't think anyone saw that Game 3 coming. If your girl was pestering you to switch from that blowout of a Cavs-Celtics game to something she wanted to watch instead, I bet you lost that too. You didn't have much ammo to argue on since last saturday's Game 3 was maybe still a game for the first 2-3 minutes tops. Vegas oddsmakers must've liked what they saw from the Cavs because a quick poll of them have Cleveland as a 6 1/2 point favorite to win tonight and tie this thing up at two games apiece. I found this site HERE, sportschatplace.com who have detailed look at tonight's Game 4.

You have a great day and thanks.