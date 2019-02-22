Dog Has The Curiosity Of A Cat, Gets Head Stuck In Tire

I've heard of cats, crawling into some place strange but this has to be a first even for a dog. A beautiful Siberian Husky kid who's name is "Bam-Bam" who's only 11 months old. Can't imagine what this kid's gonna be like when he enters the "Terrible 2's" right? And it cost Bam-Bam's forever home parents a couple grand to get him un-stuck, along with help from the local fire department who utilized the jaws of life. Stay still...stay still...good boy! KCBS-TV in Los Angeles has the story HERE. Glad my dog Sammy along with his wingman Da Cat haven't tried this stunt around the house.

Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.