Only An Elf, Santa Should Climb Down A Chimney. Here's Why

December 3, 2019
Slats
News
Slats

Ask any crook, who'll be out trying to steal your Christmas gifts that are currently inside your house, they don't try to break in through the chimney.

No they throw a rock through the window, kick in the door so if you're ever locked out of the house, don't try this HERE. As told by Fox 10 in Phoenix what 2 girls thought would be a good way to get inside of the locked house they were supposed to be in. And I also hope nobody tries to break into your house as tis the season to be doing that now til the beginning of next year.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

chimney

