Loose Goat Barges Into Home, 6 Barricade Themselves In Laundry Room

Pretty funny story here where residents of a group home outside Portland, Oregon where one of the residents rescued a wayward goat from being loose on the street. Then they, as in all of the residents, needed rescuing from this now free goat that had slipped inside of their house. It's okay, both the goat and the residents lived but KPTV in Portland has how the rescue of those inside went down HERE.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.