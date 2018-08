One of the descriptions of what occured here was the "goat-pocalypse" is upon residents of Boise. So neighbors who were having their front lawns chewed up, finally formed a human chain to corral these critters. Nobody got hurt, just a bunch of front yards are gonna have to replace the bushes, shrubs, sections of grass even trees got eaten up. Wonder who's going to pay for that?

