Google Maps Mistakenly Send Drivers Off Roadin'

I sometimes use Google maps to get where I'm going if I'm not super familiar with where I'm going. However I've never fully used it as a trusted source and look what happened HERE? One driver followed the directions from Google maps, then another, and another...dozens followed and all got stuck in a muddy road. KMGH-TV in Denver has the pile up story of this and are you thinking the same too? How could this many people get stuck? Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.