Grading The 2018 NFL Draft 1st Round Picks

I know I'm not in the majority here but I like Baker mayfield at #1 for the Browns. Okay, he's maybe give or take an inch maybe 6 feet. He's taller than the reported height advertised for Johnny Manziel but I like Mayfield because he's a winner. Sam Darnold turns the ball over too many times, Josh Allen is just too raw and who knows what planet Josh Rosen hails from. That and Rosen suffered 2 concussions this past season and ask any previous Browns QB, that's a liability. So I'm good with Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward at #4? I wanted DE Bradley Chubb there. Could you imagine Myles Garrett, Emmanuel Ogbah and Chubb rushing the QB? That would've been deadly. And, after the Browns selected Ward, Denver takes Bradley Chubb next at #5.

So how did the Browns and other NFL teams do in last nights draft? Thanks to SBNation.com who have their draft grades HERE. You have a great weekend, it's finally gonna be feeling more like spring for a change around here. And see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.