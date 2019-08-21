It Was The "Great Mattress Migration" In Denver

If you're in the market for a new mattress too bad you weren't in Denver recently. They were setting up 150 + of them for an outdoor movie night, when weather was coming in, making all of those mattresses, airborne. I love the kids in this story HERE from CBS Denver, evidently their mom and dad's were too busy chasing after the matteress' trying to grab them selves one while those kids watched in amazement. The locals there have called this "The Great Mattress Migration". Lemme guess? The movie being shown was "Gone With The Wind"? You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.