What To Do With Those Leftover Pumpkins? Blow Them Up

November 7, 2019
Slats
(191102) -- TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2019 (Xinhua) -- People walk past carved pumpkins during the 2019 Mimico Pumpkin Parade at Amos Waites Park in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

© Xinhua

This would be a great way for those who need pumpkin parts who participate on that Pumpkin Roll down Main Street in Chagrin. Hmmm, I wonder if you put these pampkin parts in the freezer do they keep? After you thaw them out of course, justa thought.

Well HERE in North Carolina, you can blow up your leftover, used pumpkins for $10 and it benefits a state park there. Love how as you'll see thanks to WWAY-TV in Wilmington how it's also educational too. Learn about some Civil War history and how to blow stuff up at the same time.

You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

