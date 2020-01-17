White German Shepherd Delivers "The Hulk"

For those of you who are the parent of a mixed dog pup, how he or she became a mix is because the mom got around.

But there's no veterinary medical science that can explain what happened HERE, thanks to WLOS-TV in Ashville, North Carolina. So when the family dog Gypsy, who's a white german shepherd gave birth to 8 healthy pups, and 1 of them is green, guess she had some drinks with The Hulk. And that's what they named this little guy.

