Is Gregg Williams Your Choice For The Browns HC Job?

The Browns record was 2-5-1 when Hue Jackson didn't have to worry about swimming conditions in Lake Erie anymore when he was let go October 29th. Now all Gregg Williams has done as interin head coach is pull off a 5-3 record, should've been 6-2 but a quick refs whistle on Jabrill Peppers returning a fumble for 99 yards helped negate that. But all Williams has done is right the yearly sinking ship that is the Cleveland Browns. Ian Rapoport from NFL Network says Browns GM John Dorsey doesn't even have Gregg Williams on his 1st page of candidates HERE. Your thoughts?

All I know is I'm ready for 2019 and like choosing Baker Mayfield, Dorsey better get this right. You have a great New Year's and thanks.