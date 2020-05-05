Grim Reaper PSA For FLA Beachgoers

HERE is a warning from not someone whom you'd like to see during these times. And if you perhaps wanna hear what death warmed over sounds like it's this guy. He sounded pretty knowledgeable and friendly to me considering. And good thing Mr. Reaper, who was dressed head to toe in a long black robe, carried his trademark syckle, good thing he didn't do this address on a Florida beach in July or August or he'd be toast. WMBB-TV shares the Reaper's message and he won't be coming to NE Ohio anytime soon. It's too cold to go to the beach. You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.