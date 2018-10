And to quote the Steve Earle song "Galway Girl", "Well I took a stroll on the old long way of a day-I-day-I ay". Which is what Martin Stanton of Galway, Ireland does every day, to which Harriet the donkey there greets him in her Broadway - Carnegie Hall best. Martin captured Harriet's high notes HERE via Storyful.com to which I think you'll enjoy.

Have a great day and thanks.