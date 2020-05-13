Lawmaker Zoom's F-Word To Britain's House Of Parliament
Another Zoom call malfunction!
The moment was captured on Britain's Parliament TV.
This is the Honorable Heather Wheeler, whom while on a Zoom to her fellow lawmakers at the Houses of Parliament, suffers a wi-fi malfunction.
That or she dropped part of her speech, which didn't include her saying some naughty words.
Gotta love the British! A stoic stiff upper lip begats another when Ms. Wheeler is politely asked to continue.
The bad words are bleeped out so maybe this might **NSFW** if your young kid can read lips, while working from home.
