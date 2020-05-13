Lawmaker Zoom's F-Word To Britain's House Of Parliament

May 13, 2020
Slats
Oct 23, 2009; London, ENGLAND; General view of the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben clock tower and the River Thames. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
News
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Another Zoom call malfunction!

The moment was captured on Britain's Parliament TV.

This is the Honorable Heather Wheeler, whom while on a Zoom to her fellow lawmakers at the Houses of Parliament, suffers a wi-fi malfunction.

That or she dropped part of her speech, which didn't include her saying some naughty words.

Gotta love the British! A stoic stiff upper lip begats another when Ms. Wheeler is politely asked to continue.

The bad words are bleeped out so maybe this might **NSFW** if your young kid can read lips, while working from home.

You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Heather Wheeler
British Parliament
Commons debate