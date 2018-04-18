Heckuva Save At 30,000 Feet

Wow and just wow was this some O-M-G moment over the skies of PA yesterday. And talk about knowing what to do and being calm about it when passengers who didn't go Facebook live to record themselves hauled a woman who was partially blown out from the waist up, out the window on this Southwest flight to bring her back in and spent 20 minutes performing CPR while the plane was making an emergency landing into Philadelphia. Unfortunately the woman did pass away. Seven more were injured. But this Southwest flight crew, Philadelphia air traffic control both did a Captain Sully job to get this damaged plane back on the ground.

Thanks to NBC-Philadelphia who give us the pilot to air traffic control exchange HERE.

