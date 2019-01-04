Here Are Your NFL Wildcard Weekend Picks

And here we go to see who'll last this weekend to next weekend's divisional playoffs. And onto a shot to the "Big Game" in Atlanta February 3rd. Who would've thought defending champion Philadelphia would have to squeak their way in? Plus I bet quite a few will be rooting for the Mitchell Trubisky led Chicago Bears against those same Eagles huh. Perhaps next season we'll be including the Browns?

CBS Sports has who they like this weekend HERE. Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.