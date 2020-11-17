TV Reporter Almost Washes Away From Bridge She's Reporting On
Down in the Carolinas where they're still dealing with flood issues from storms that have been rolling through there for the past 3 plus weeks, HERE is a reporter from Fox 46 out of Charlotte, North Carolina who came a bit too close to becoming the next river rescue there. Good job from her for not really saying what she probably really wanted to say even if it was live TV. You enjoy the small dose of winter we got today, and thanks for stopping by.