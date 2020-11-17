TV Reporter Almost Washes Away From Bridge She's Reporting On

November 17, 2020
The Water Street Bridge has been closed since summer 2018. On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 members Kinsley Construction pour concrete over a pipeline connecting the Lake Williams dam valves. Once the concrete is poured, Lake Williams will be refilled. The lak

© Neil Strebig, York Daily Record

Down in the Carolinas where they're still dealing with flood issues from storms that have been rolling through there for the past 3 plus weeks, HERE is a reporter from Fox 46 out of Charlotte, North Carolina who came a bit too close to becoming the next river rescue there. Good job from her for not really saying what she probably really wanted to say even if it was live TV. You enjoy the small dose of winter we got today, and thanks for stopping by.

