Here's Some HS Homecoming Horror Stories To Enjoy

It's that time for the fall tradition of high school homecoming's, sort of like the fall version of prom and I know Avon where I live has their homecoming tonight with the 0-5 Westlake Demons (sorry) supplying the football entertainment. Now HERE are some absolute I think funny homecoming stories filled with some O-M-G and W-T-F moments that perhaps you're glad never happened to you. Achona-Online shares it's top homecoming horror stories experienced and told by students that you might enjoy. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.