Hmmm, Can The Browns Beat Baltimore?

CBS Sports loves this game so much, they're sending their #1 announcing team of Jim Nantz-Tony Romo-Tracy Wolfson plus CBS is showing this game to roughly 60% of the country in the 4:25 pm slot. Vegas currently have the Browns a 6 1/2 point underdog so Baker Mayfield hopefully will be in full, "I'm feeling dangerous" mode. Scoresandstats.com however isn't as kind as the Las Vegas sports books, they see a 14 point win by Baltimore HERE.

You have a great last weekend of 2018 and see you this coming Monday morning with Browns-Ravens post game stuff for then and thanks.