Home Made Hand Sanitizer Sends People To The Hospital

And now with this pandemic, we've entered the early days of the absurd. During a crisis people either do two things, fear it or fight it. This 7-11 store owner in New Jersey tried to profit from it. Selling bottles of homemade hand sanitizer that didn't sanitize anything it just left those who used it with first and second degree burns. What's really absurd is that there were at least a dozen people who were dumb enough to buy this, right off the counter. Bottles that were marked "homemade hand sanitizer". Good thing this guy also wasn't selling homemade moonshine made in the basement. WPIX-TV has the story HERE. Those who got burned are recovering. They just have to find the other ten or so who bought the other bottles of this stuff. We've officially entered a new day with this Coronavirus. You have a great day, wash your hands with the real stuff and thanks for stopping by.