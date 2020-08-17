Party's Over, Man Busted After Spending Weeks Living In Stadium Suite

And you'd figure this was gonna be the perfect caper or scam, living very large inside a stadium suite that's home to a minor league baseball team. Because you'd think that who is gonna check there? The minor league baseball season got cancelled. The earliest they would come by to clean the place would be March of 2021 at the earlest. WFLA-TV in Tampa, Florida has the story HERE. Nice try, at least you ate and lived good for a few weeks. You have great day and thanks for stopping by.