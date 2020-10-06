Student Gets Stuck Inside Dryer & Yes Alcohol Was Involved

October 6, 2020
Slats
A washer and dryer are pictured in one of the Brownstone Collection by Toll Brothers Townhomes, at the new Edge-on-Hudson development in Sleepy Hollow, Sept. 8, 2020. Edge On Hudson

Slats

And this is why I don't drink Cuervo. And didn't do this luckily while under the influence of Jose. Tequila were the drinks of choice and I don't think any of these girls HERE at Hull University in Yorkshire, England are matriculating for an engineering degree. Now this woman is fine, was rescued by firemen and thanks to someone who whipped out their phone and sent this is Metro-UK you can too revel in the rescue. It may be funny now but just wait until this stuck student applies for a job and this escapade shows up on a social media search. Looks painful not to mention claustrophobic. You don't get stuck and thanks for stopping by.

