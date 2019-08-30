Hurricane Dorian To Be A CAT 4 Storm

With landfall now expected to be further south than anticipated, West Palm Beach is now the current bullseye for Dorian. A CAT 4 storm that'll have winds reaching 140 MPH, storm surge of 6-8 feet. I know a few of you booked a Disney or Florida vacation to squeeze one last holiday in with the kids before they have to get serious about school. Most hotels are refunding packages, check with your airline prior to see if you're gonna be flying today if today is your getaway day there. CBS 12 in West Palm Beach has the latest HERE on Dorian. You have a great Labor Day weekend and thanks for stopping by.