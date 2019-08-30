Hurricane Dorian To Be A CAT 4 Storm

August 30, 2019
Slats
Richard Henson, right, and his uncle, Peter Henson, prepare their grandmother s house on Aug. 29, 2019, in Fort Pierce, Fla. for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Usp News Hurricane Dorian Preparations A Usa Fl

© Eric Hasert, Treasure Coast News via USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Slats

With landfall now expected to be further south than anticipated, West Palm Beach is now the current bullseye for Dorian. A CAT 4 storm that'll have winds reaching 140 MPH, storm surge of 6-8 feet. I know a few of you booked a Disney or Florida vacation to squeeze one last holiday in with the kids before they have to get serious about school. Most hotels are refunding packages, check with your airline prior to see if you're gonna be flying today if today is your getaway day there. CBS 12 in West Palm Beach has the latest HERE on Dorian. You have a great Labor Day weekend and thanks for stopping by.

 

Tags: 
hurricane dorian
cbs12.com