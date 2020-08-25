Laura Expected To Become A Cat 3 Storm Soon

Almost 15 years to the day when Katrina struck New Orleans, Louisiana last night they had TS - Marco hit...with no more power than an afternoon pop up thunder shower. But this Laura looks to be much more meaner than this Marco guy. Lake Charles, Louisiana is so far the #1 spot for Laura to make landfall tomorrow evening or early Thursday morning. KPLC-TV in Lake Charles has the latest on Laura HERE. The "cone of uncertainty" as some call it has Laura striking somewhere between Houston and New Orleans. She's a fast mover considering she's just west of Havana, Cuba now. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.