Thousands Of These, Cause Hundreds Of Flat Tires On I-77

Actually it was much sharper than what's being shown but you get the idea, however they were made out of steel and boy whatta headache, and hopefully you weren't one of those hundreds who suffered a flat tire when a dump truck load of theses sharp metal objects fell off that dump truck on I-77 NB around Pershing. The cleanup took up a majority of yesterday afternoon's rush hour, some even got a flat tire this morning traveling 77 from 480 into downtown. Fox 8 has the latest HERE, and also if you did get one, follow the link on this page to file a claim through the City of Cleveland website. You have a flat tire-less day and thanks for stopping by.