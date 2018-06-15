If You Like Fireball You're Not Gonna Like This

If you're a fan of Fireball shots, um...I've got some bad news to report. But at least it didn't happen here but 2 semi's crashed, 1 carrying an entire load of Fireball wrecked along I-40 in Arkansas. And truck drivers in Arkansas evidently can't drive. Just in the month of June, truckers driving these loads have crashed carrying spaghetti sauce, you'll love this...Tombstone frozen pizzas, how ironic. Another wreck involved a tanker carrying a load of George Dickel Tennessee whiskey. No great loss there with that spill of Dickel. Thanks to KATV-TV in Little Rock, Arkansas who have the story HERE.

You have a great weekend, Happy Father's Day to you Pops! See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.