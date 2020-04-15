Get Your Stimulus Check Yet? He Did For 7 Million Plus

So did you get your stimulus check yet?

This guy who's a single dad with one child was expecting $1200 for himself, plus another $500 for his kid for a total of $1700.

Instead, somebody at the IRS accidently direct deposited over 7 million into his checking account. And this amount was in there for a while after twice checking his balance.

So what would you do? Take the money and leave the country? Wait, can't do that since you can't fly overseas, not even (legally) cross the border into Canada.

So unless you can take a boat or walk somewhere that's not in the US, this is what this man did. Thanks to WGN-TV in Chicago for the story.

At least for a few moments, on paper he was a multi-millionaire.

