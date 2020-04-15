Get Your Stimulus Check Yet? He Did For 7 Million Plus

April 15, 2020
Slats
4/29/2019 - Embargoed to 0001 Monday April 29 File photo dated 30/11/06 of a member of staff counting $100 bills at a Bureau de Change in London. Currency sales for some long haul destinations have jumped this year figures from Post Office Travel Money sh

© Press Association

News
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

So did you get your stimulus check yet?

This guy who's a single dad with one child was expecting $1200 for himself, plus another $500 for his kid for a total of $1700.

Instead, somebody at the IRS accidently direct deposited over 7 million into his checking account. And this amount was in there for a while after twice checking his balance.

So what would you do? Take the money and leave the country? Wait, can't do that since you can't fly overseas, not even (legally) cross the border into Canada.

So unless you can take a boat or walk somewhere that's not in the US, this is what this man did. Thanks to WGN-TV in Chicago for the story.

At least for a few moments, on paper he was a multi-millionaire.

You continue to stay safe, and thanks for stopping by.

Chicago
stimulus
Coronavirus

