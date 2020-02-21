Female Inmate Makes A Break For It Thru The Ceiling

February 21, 2020
Slats
The old Augusta County Jail in downtown Staunton, which closed in 2006. The old jail is still inside the Augusta County District Courts Building and cells like these are still on the upper floors. Dsc 5100

© Laura Peters/The News Leader, Staunton News Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

At our Cuyahoga County jail and congratulations to the inmates and guards because it's been two weeks since any incidents of shenanigans there.

Meanwhile in Dayton, at the Montgomery County jail, there is a female inmate in her prison issued purple jumpsuit onesie, attempted to bust free through the drop ceiling. Cheered on by her fellow inmates did she make it? WDTN-TV in Dayton has the play by play of that HERE.

Do not try this at home after seeing this. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by. And see you Monday morning at 5:30.

Tags: 
inmate
jail

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes