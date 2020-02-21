Female Inmate Makes A Break For It Thru The Ceiling

At our Cuyahoga County jail and congratulations to the inmates and guards because it's been two weeks since any incidents of shenanigans there.

Meanwhile in Dayton, at the Montgomery County jail, there is a female inmate in her prison issued purple jumpsuit onesie, attempted to bust free through the drop ceiling. Cheered on by her fellow inmates did she make it? WDTN-TV in Dayton has the play by play of that HERE.

