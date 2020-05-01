See? Dogs Use Zoom Too

May 1, 2020
Members of the Mountain Lakes board of Education are seen during a Zoom meeting April 27, 2020. Ml Boe

© William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Zoom is the way we have been conversing lately, and even though we still use a lot of Skype, if you wanna chat online with a bunch of people, Zoom has been the place to be.

What you'll see here is a dog owner in Ireland who set up his laptop so his dog could chat online with her canine pals. Fox 29 in Philadelphia shares this video with us.

Now if we could just understand what these dogs are talking about....

If these dogs were living in Northeast Ohio, they'd be howling over the extension of Ohio's stay-at-home order until May 29th.

You have an awesome weekend and continue to stay safe. And thanks for stoping by.

