Hurricane Laura Causes Casino Boat To Become Stuck Here

Not the boat shown here, that one is still sea or river worthy if you will but one casino riverboat, the "Isle of Capri" broke free from it's moorings during Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana and landed HERE. Stuck under an interstate bridge courtesy of NOLA.com via You Tube. What an embarissment that would be if the boat was named "Lady Luck"? Which it wasn't. You keep it in the water and have a great weekend. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.