It's Hot Inside Akron Fire Station 11

Yesterday in Summit County, it was so hot (how hot was it?) some naked and afraid guy leapt outta the woods and ran across Route 8 and Seasons Road. Also late yesterday, we find out where else it's hot in Summit County, reportedly inside Arkon Fire - Station 11 where 2 senior firefighters are accused of filming porn inside of the station on city paid time. Well that's one way to utilize training time with those CPR dummies to learn live saving techniques. Cleveland's 19 has this unbelievable story HERE. Have a great day and stay...warm.